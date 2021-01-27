Lessons being learned on, off ice for Crimson

Teaching lessons is an important part of being a head coach, whether it’s on the field, rink, court or mat. But when winter sports were set to begin around the usual time in early November, athletic facilities remained dark.
COVID-19 meant athletes had to stay in shape on their own, leaving coaches scrambling to find ways of keeping their athletes in a proper state of mind. No easy task, to be sure.
For Maple Grove girls’ hockey coach Kelly Crandall, that preparation involved some team reading in hopes of keeping her team mentally sharp for if when the season begins. That’s where “The Oz Principle” comes in.
Unable to lace up the skates for on-ice workouts, the Crimson called the prep times their “virtual season,” and it’s helped the Crimson get off to a 2-1.
“We read the ‘The Oz Principle’ as a team and focused a lot on building accountability and embracing a team culture,” said Crandall, who played collegiate hockey at the University of North Dakota and has been a head coach for 10 years. “The book focused on ideas of leadership and the concepts of: ‘See It. Own It. Solve It. Do It.’ That’s what Crimson hockey is all about.”
“The book had a lot of great lessons,” said senior Tristana Tatur, who is signed to play Division I hockey next winter at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. “The book taught the team about accountability and to stay above the line rather than below -- which means to pick your teammates up and always put your best foot forward. We always make sure each other continues to bring and give their best day in and day out.”
That attitude, combined with a strong core of returning talent from a team that has been to the last two Class 2A state tournaments, helped Maple Grove to consecutive shutout victories after a season-opening 1-0 loss to Blaine. The Crimson defeated Centennial 5-0 and earned a 6-0 victory over Champlin Park on Thursday, getting a hat trick from University of St. Thomas commit Lauren Stenslie.
“I learned from my virtual season that cherish the time we have in person because it wasn’t the situation any of us wanted to be in, but our coaches made it worth it,” Stenslie said. “We did workouts, shot pucks, and there were a lot of takeaways from that book. The one that stood out the most to me was staying above line, never make excuses and try to never fall below the line either.”
FACE COVERINGS CAUSE PROBLEMS
Maple Grove is certainly not alone when it comes to adjusting to COVID-19 restrictions, though it is still challenging. Face coverings under a helmet and face mask or shield presents issues of their own.
“We are adapting to the COVID regulations and are making the most out of the opportunity to be on the ice,” said Crandall, who played high school hockey for Robbinsdale Armstrong and Wayzata. “Having the season delayed at first really put things into perspective. We are not guaranteed a season and need to follow proper protocol in hopes of having one.
“It was difficult to get used to playing with the masks at first, but the team has done a great job of working hard and playing through the initial challenges.”
“We are getting used to the new COVID rules and adjusting to them,” Tatur said. “The masks while we play with are definitely something we all are still getting used to. We were just so grateful and happy to be playing this year. It’s a blessing and we don’t take a day for granted. Every day is a new day and you’re not given a for sure tomorrow with our circumstances, so you have to come to the rink and give your best every day.”
“Although we’ve had some bumps in the road, we have learned to manage and finally getting the hang of how things work,” Stenslie said. “The biggest challenged we faces is definitely skating with masks. It’s not super-easy to breathe in, but we knew we would have to get used to it.”
Tatur and Stenslie are the leading returning scorers for the Crimson. Each had 38 points last season, with Stenslie scoring 22 goals and Tatur adding 21.
Maple Grove gained valuable state tournament experience last year, playing three games under the bright lights of Xcel Energy Center, eventually placing fourth after defeating Hill-Murray 3-2 in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Though the state tournament – if it happens – is likely to look different at the end of this season, returning remains the goal.
“The team had a taste of the state tournament the last two years and would love to earn another opportunity to make it to the championship game this time around,” Crandall said. “It’s a long road ahead and a one day, one practice and one game at a time mentality.”
“Our team is working hard to get to the state tournament and winning,” Tatur said. “We really take pride in working hard and doing everything we need to be our best. We hold each other accountable and want the best for each other.”
“We play every game like it’s our last because it could be at any point and time,” Stenslie said. “By being in the state tournament last two years it has helped to know the atmosphere and how to resolve those nerves. It also will make us play better because the other teams will know we’re the team to beat.”
The Crimson were scheduled for two road games this week – Tuesday at Elk River/Zimmerman (after press deadline) and Thursday vs. defending state champion Andover.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press & News on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.