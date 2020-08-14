triathlon SA.jpg

This picture is not what it may initially seem: The photographer did not shoot one triathlon competitor from between the legs of another. The foreground figure is in fact an inflatable strongman, part of the regalia at the Graniteman Triathlon held in Big Lake on Aug. 1. Checking his watch as he exits the water is local athlete Kyle Swenson, of Rogers, who finished third overall in the race. (Photo by Jeff Hage)

