Sophomore Elise Biorn has emerged as the leader for Rockford’s girls gymnastics team as the season is underway. There are 21 gymnasts on varsity/junior varsity this season.
Last week Biorn won the all-around competition when the Rockets defeated Orono 122.675 to 113.700. She also placed first on vault, balance beam and floor exercise.
Last season Rockford was led by senior Alayna Schloeder, who placed fourth in the all-around at the state meet. Biorn also qualified for state on uneven bars.
Biorn finished third in the all-around in the 133.650 to 121.975 loss to a strong New London Spicer program. She placed fourth on bars, fifth on vault and floor and eighth on beam.
Against Orono Mackenzie Bakken was second in the all-around, floor and bars. She was third on beam and fourth on vault.
Allie Campbell took fourth on all-around against Orono, placing third on bars and floor, fifth on vault and sixth on beam.
Other standout efforts came from Katlyn Fuchs, taking fourth on beam and sixth on bars. Rachel Sandberg was second on vault, her only event. Olivia Peterson was fifth on floor. Lydia Schmatz took eighth on beam.
Against New London Spicer, Campbell was fourth in the all-around, placing fourth on beam, fifth on bars, seventh on vault and eighth on floor.
Bakken was fifth in the all-around against NLS, finishing sixth on beam, bars and vault (tie), plus seventh on floor. Sandberg tied for sixth on vault.
Others on Rockford’s varsity/JV roster include Alexandra Schloeder, Anabelle Koshiol, Anastasia Jankowski, Annika Ertman, Cloe Kisch, Elizabeth Kartak, Evelyn Engebretson, Frannie Wachholz, Kaitlyn Hoppe, Maggie Franklin, Milayna Boulton, Morgan Robberstad, Samantha Boyd and Sydney Werman.
Rockford is home against Glencoe-Silver Lake, 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at the Middle School facility. The team goes to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Thursday, Feb. 18.
Boys hockey
Delano-Rockford boys hockey lost 4-3 to Breck last week despite holding a 45-22 edge in shots on goal, including 14-4 in the scoreless third period. Goals were netted by Brad Pinoniemi, Gunnar Paulson and Tyler Selstad.
The team bounced back to dominate Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 7-1, producing a 49-14 edge in shots on goal. Will Brown scored twice, with one goal each by Paulson, Selstad, Trevor Oja, Jesse Peterson and Bruce Halonen. Colin Lommel had three assists and goalie Thomas Huotari made 13 saves.
The team plays at Mound Westonka 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, (after press deadline) and at Mahtomedi, 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. The next home game is Thursday, Feb. 18, against Waconia.
Girls hockey
Delano-Rockford’s girls hockey team improved to 4-4 with a 5-1 victory over Hutchinson. The team also lost 3-2 to Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato despite having a 34-27 advantage in shots on goal.
Against Hutchinson, five different players scored goals, including Kendall Hassler, Kylee Heinzen, Ava Reierson, Brooklyn Gillette and Mary Beth Kivisto. Goalie Kayla Simonson made 28 saves.
Kali Schmidt and Hassler netted the goals against L/DC and Simonson stopped 24 shots in goal.
Delano-Rockford is home against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Thursday, Feb. 11, and home against New Prague Feb. 19.
