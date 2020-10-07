Late Rockford football start did not impact optimism

By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
If Rockford football coach Dan Houghton would have given his football preview in August instead of October he would have said the same thing. Mainly that, “We have a very good chance to have a good year.”
Rockford finally opens the season at home, Friday, Oct. 9 against Maple Lake, the delay due to the pandemic of COVID-19.
“We look to improve after finishing 2-7 last season,” Houghton said. “We bring back 10 starters so look to be competitive in all games and looking to improve each game and be playing well going into the playoffs. Depth is a concern.”
There will only be a section tournament with no state event scheduled. Rockford will be playing Class 3A schools in the larger 24-team district. Other games are against Minnewaska, Melrose, Montevideo, Pierz and Sauk Centre.
“This offseason a lot of our team went out for winter sports as a way to stay active and in shape, while getting the weight room time we need to get better,” Houghton said. “Then COVID-19 happened so spring sports were canceled and schools went to distance learning. So, football had to wait its turn to see if and when we would have an opportunity.”
Houghton said the program did have two short camps, one in the summer and one in the fall. He said a large number of players put in a lot of time for this season.
“Our guys were very excited to get a chance to play this fall when the MSHSL announced we would be playing,” added the coach.
Captains are Ashton Fox, Dillon Lundberg, Nathan Jorgenson, Connor Schreckenghaust and Noah Anderson.
Rockford has 67 players in grades 9-12, which is normal. The younger grades are the bigger grades. Five starters return on both offense and defense.
Junior quarterback Sam Zilmer has some varsity experience. One backup is sophomore Henry Skinner. Top running backs are Schreckenghaust, Ryan Sorlien, Caleb Richards, Connor McCracken, Caden Braun and Hayden Johnson.
Varsity wide receivers are Alex Altman, Kaye Richards, Nolan Perry and Ryan Boysen. Tight ends are Wes Overton and Winston Smith.
Offensive linemen include Jorgensen, Levi Broking, Carter Edwards, Jaxson Maki, Nick McDougall and Hunter Ehlers.
Defensive linemen are Jorgensen, Fox, Leo Ramming, Patrick Audry, Joey Ryan, Broking, Chase Jordet, Edwards, Maki, McDougall and Smith.
Linebackers are Sorlien, Overton, McCracken, Richards and Hayden Johnson.
Defensive backs include Lundberg at free safety, Braun, Perry, Carter Abbott and Boysen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.