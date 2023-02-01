Lady Knights win twice, take second loss to Hopkins

The Lady Knights basketball team ended the week with a record of 15-2 with wins over Buffalo and Becker and a loss to Hopkins in a rematch of last season’s state championship game.
STMA hosted Buffalo on Jan. 24 and put up 100 points, nearly doubling Buffalo’s score in a 49-point win.
The two teams were tied 7-7 early on, but a 15-0 run by the Lady Knights dictated how the rest of the game was going to go.
At the half, STMA led Buffalo by the score of 49-26. The second half featured more of the same as the Lady Knights continued their hot shooting and pulled far ahead of their opponent. It was another game where the STMA bench saw lots of involvement in the second half.
The final score was 100-51. Ja’Kahla Craft was the leader in points with 23. Cail Jahnke scored 13 and Ava Haus and Kylie Diaz each chipped in 10 points. Thirteen different players contributed to the score sheet in the victory.
Hopkins
STMA met Hopkins on Jan. 27 in a rematch of the previous season’s state title game.
The first half of the game saw the Lady Knights pull ahead to lead 43-34 by the halftime break.
In the second half, Hopkins quickly came back on a 15-6 run to tie the game. The game stayed close for a long time in the second half, and the two teams were tied at 60 points with just over six minutes left in the game.
From there, a common theme in the second half doomed the Lady Knights; turnovers and missed shots. The Hopkins defense clamped down and made sure the #1 team in Class 4A shut the door with another 15-6 run to close the game. The final score was 75-66.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that this is the kind of action you will see every night in the Lake
Conference.
“If you like girls’ basketball, watch Lake Conference basketball,” he said. “There’s so much talent in this conference.”
Jahnke said she felt good because her teammates were there.
“We were just out there playing for each other, so I knew they had my back and I had theirs,” she said.
Becker
The Lady Knights finished the week with the second game of a back-to-back, defeating Becker 83-70 on Saturday, Jan. 28.
STMA played Becker as part of the Breakdown Community Clash at STMA High School. The Lady Knights jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but Becker came back and the game was soon tied at 16-16.
A 21-4 run made it 37-20 in favor of the home team, and it was 42-32 at the break. STMA did not give up the lead in the second half, and led by 18 at one point, ultimately winning by 13.
Ja’Kahla Craft scored 22 points. Tessa Johnson scored 21. Kylie Diaz grabbed 13 rebounds and scored eight points.
The Lady Knights hosted Minnetonka on Tuesday, Jan. 31, after press deadline. They travel to face Sartell-St. Stephen on Friday, Jan. 3.
