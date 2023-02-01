Lady Knights win twice, take second loss to Hopkins

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Tessa Johnson makes a move against Hopkins.

The Lady Knights basketball team ended the week with a record of 15-2 with wins over Buffalo and Becker and a loss to Hopkins in a rematch of last season’s state championship game.

STMA hosted Buffalo on Jan. 24 and put up 100 points, nearly doubling Buffalo’s score in a 49-point win.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments