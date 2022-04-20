The Lady Knights softball team only needed one run to get a win in the season opener April 11.
For six innings, STMA and Rogers, old Mississippi 8 rivals, battled. Neither team could push a run across home plate throughout most of the game. Both teams had chances to score but stranded multiple baserunners.
Then, in the bottom of the seventh, everything changed. Jordyn Clapp led off the inning and walked. She got to second base on a passed ball. Then, Kylie Gaston got a hit, and things got chaotic.
Gaston ran toward second base and safely made it. Clapp took off for home and the throw was late, allowing her to score and giving the Lady Knights a 1-0 win on opening day.
STMA picked up five hits and three walks on the afternoon. Paige Holm went the distance, giving up just three hits in the game.
Head coach Kellie Shumway said the end of the game was crazy.
“We missed out on that hotbox and we were able to get the game-winning run,” she said.
The Lady Knights had the rest of their games canceled due to bad weather, which led them to a busier second week. STMA played Monday against Anoka, Tuesday against Chanhassen, and Wednesday against Wayzata, weather permitting. They play Edina Thursday, April 21; Eden Prairie Friday, April 22; and Moorhead Saturday, April 23 weather permitting.
