Lady Knights win four of five, three in tournament

The Lady Knights volleyball team had a strong week, winning four in a row after losing to Eden Prairie to start the week.
STMA played Eden Prairie on Tuesday night, Sept. 28, and struggled, losing in four sets. The team fell in a big hole after losing the first two sets (25-21, 25-19). The Lady Knights won the third set to extend the evening (25-20), only to lose a final fourth set to end the evening (25-21).
BUFFALO
The Lady Knights came home and defeated Buffalo on Sept. 30 in three sets to get back on track. The first set was not close, with the Lady Knights pulling away for a 25-10 win. The second set saw the team pull ahead 22-8 before another 25-10 win.
The third set saw Buffalo hold the lead for a significant amount of time, but the Lady Knights surged back to take the lead 17-16. STMA took a 22-17 lead and never looked back, eventually winning the third set 25-20 to sweep.
Head coach Tammy Cornillez said that the team could feel the energy in the gym.
“I know the girls played really well, and it really threw Buffalo out of their system, unable to do that,” she said.
SMSU
The Lady Knights took part in a tournament at SMSU on Saturday and won three times.
First, STMA played Windom and defeated them 25-16, 25-13. Then, the Lady Knights played Russell-Tyler-Ruthton and won 25-10, 25-22.
Finally, the team played Cannon Falls and won 25-20, 25-19 to close out a successful Saturday tournament day.
The Lady Knights played at Waconia on Monday night and played Monticello on Tuesday. They host Minnetonka on Thursday night, Oct. 7.
