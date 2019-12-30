STMA Lady Knights basketball hosted a holiday tournament and went 2-0 with wins over Apple Valley and Edina. The victory over Edina marked STMA’s first Lake Conference game and first victory in the new conference.
The Lady Knights’ victory over Edina had all of the usual hallmarks of an STMA conference win; smothering defense and a relentless motor on the offensive side of things. The game was only close in the opening minutes, as the Lady Knights had built a 22-9 lead with seven minutes left in the first half and extended it to 43-17 by the break.
The lead grew to 54-21 just a few minutes into the second half and the Lady Knights cruised to a 69-30 win; their first in the Lake Conference. Tessa Johnson led with 17 points. Kendal Cox had 13 and Mackenzie Kramer scored 11.
APPLE VALLEY
The Lady Knights finished the tournament with a 2-0 record, dominating Apple Valley 95-60 on Saturday.
The game played out much in the same way as Friday’s win over Edina, as the Lady Knights raced out to a 36-22 lead later on in the first half. The halftime lead was 52-35.
The lead only grew from there, and the Lady Knights once again cruised to a big win. Mackenzie Kramer scored 22 points to lead all scorers. Tessa Johnson scored 20. Kendal Cox scored 12.
Johnson and Cox earned All-Tournament honors.
The Lady Knights play Friday night against Maple Grove.
