St. Michael-Albertville High School hosted the Class A and AA state track and field championships from June 17-19. The Knights had several of their own athletes compete in the events and produced some champions.
Ali Weimer took first place in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:49.93 and finished second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:21.41, shattering a pair of records set by Rachel King in 2015 with King in attendance.
The 4x100 relay team (Gabriella Keefer, Olivia Peal, Raina Simat, Aaliyah Heine) also took gold at the state meet, running at 48.28 seconds. Olivia Peal captured a state title in the long jump with a best jump of 18-01.75.
The boys had a couple of high finishers as well, but no champions. Sam Monseth finished third in the 110 hurdles (14.94), and Ren Hamann finished third in the 300 hurdles (39.79).
STMA ended the season with a pair of additional new school records set earlier in the year. Emma Duerr now owns both records in the 100 (15.69) and 300 (46.84) hurdles.
