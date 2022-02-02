The Lady Knights split two conference games and won a non-conference game to improve to 15-4 on the season, 2-3 in the Lake Conference.
STMA traveled to Buffalo Jan. 25 for a rivalry renewal and came away with a 73-65 win. The Lady Knights never really pulled away in the game, as Buffalo kept it relatively close throughout the contest.
The Bison, in fact, scored the first seven points of the game. The Lady Knights eventually rallied to take the lead for good, and they took a 37-28 lead into halftime.
Buffalo refused to go away and the lead for the Lady Knights was only 67-65 with about three minutes to go. STMA’s defense took over, shutting down the opposing offense and allowing its own offense to chip in a few more points for the final tally of 73-65.
Ja’Kahla Craft had 22 points in the contest, leading all scorers. Tessa Johnson scored 20 points, and Lauren Hoselton scored 12 points.
Hopkins
The Lady Knights made their annual trip to Hopkins Jan. 28 to take on the top-ranked team in Class 4A, the Hopkins Royals.
STMA played Hopkins well, but the Royals proved they were #1 for a reason, overcoming a slow start to hold a 48-34 lead at halftime.
Hopkins never allowed STMA to get much closer than seven points throughout the rest of the game, eventually winning by the final score of 84-71.
Craft once again led the scoring column with 21 points. Emma Miller scored 16 points and Johnson scored 14 points.
Prior Lake
The Lady Knights finished the week with a late-night game against Prior Lake Saturday, Jan. 29. It was the final game of the Guaranteed Rate Community Clash, and the Lady Knights sent the crowd home happy with a victory.
STMA led from wire-to-wire in the game, but Prior Lake never quite went away until the final minutes of the game. The Lady Knights took a 31-26 lead at the half, and the two teams continued to battle through the second half, where STMA finally put the game away late. The final score was 75-58.
Craft led the scoring for the third straight game, finishing with 20 points. Johnson scored 15, and it was a balanced scoring effort from everyone else.
The Lady Knights play just one game this week Saturday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. in Moorhead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.