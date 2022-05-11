Lady Knights welcome better weather, better results

The Lady Knights softball team finally got some games in with an improvement in the weather and improved to 8-3 as they beat Moorhead in a doubleheader, Elk River, Edina and Wayzata over a busy week.
After getting on the board right away against Moorhead in the first game of the doubleheader May 3, the Lady Knights put up a six spot in the third inning to go up 7-0.
Emma Vike, Emma Miller and Taylor Tschida each had three hits for STMA, with Vike and Tschida each driving in three runs. Paige Holm threw five and 2/3 innings for the victory, striking out 12 batters.
The second game of the doubleheader saw the Lady Knights win by a score of 10-0.
After two scoreless innings, the Lady Knights racked up all ten of their runs in the last three innings of the game, scoring once in the third, six times in the fourth and three times in the fifth.
Emma Vike followed up with four hits in the second game after getting three hits in the first. Khendal Johnson and Taylor Tschida also had three hits each. Tschida drove in four runs in the game and had a home run and triple.
Ella Luoto allowed just two hits over five innings and struck out eight.
Elk River
The Lady Knights hosted Elk River for a pitcher’s duel in which they won by a score of 1-0 May 4.
STMA’s one run came in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ella Luoto’s sacrifice fly brought in the winning run.
The Lady Knights had six hits in the game.
Edina
The week continued with a game at Edina May 5 and the bats got going early as Vike, Kylie Gaston, Erin Hartnett and Luoto combined for 16 of STMA’s 22 hits. Vike and Gaston homered in the game, and Gaston drove in seven runs.
Luoto also pitched and got the win, striking out three batters in five innings. The Lady Knights won by a final score of 15-3.
Wayzata
The week finally came to a close against Wayzata May 6. The Lady Knights won by a final score of 11-7.
Head coach Kellie Shumway said that the team continued to hit the ball well.
“We were lucky, we found some nice gaps and were able to capitalize on some great hits,” she said.
The Lady Knights played at Eden Prairie May 9 and against Hopkins May 11. They play Eden Prairie at home Thursday, May 12, and travel to Buffalo Friday, May 13.
