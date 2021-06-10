The STMA track and field teams finally got to compete against more than one or two schools in a meet when they met the rest of the Lake Conference in the conference title meet on June 1.

Despite winning few events, both teams placed well overall, with the boys finishing second to Wayzata at 111 points and the girls finishing first ahead of Minnetonka at 145 points to win the conference crown.

Several STMA athletes had personal best performances at the meet. Jarrett Bennett (11.51) and Aaliyah Heine (12.51) each finished second in the 100-meter dash but recorded new PRs. Ali Weimer (2:16.98) took first in the 800-meter run with a new personal best.

Chuck Wagner (141-00) won the discus throw with a new PR, and Max Keefer finished second with one (138-09). Oliva Peal (17-07.75) took first in the long jump with a new PR as well. Gabriella Keefer followed suit in the triple jump (36-04.00).

The section meet follows next for STMA as they head to Mounds View for the 16-team section meet June 9-12 before STMA High School hosts the state meet the following week.

