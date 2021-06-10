The STMA track and field teams finally got to compete against more than one or two schools in a meet when they met the rest of the Lake Conference in the conference title meet on June 1.
Despite winning few events, both teams placed well overall, with the boys finishing second to Wayzata at 111 points and the girls finishing first ahead of Minnetonka at 145 points to win the conference crown.
Several STMA athletes had personal best performances at the meet. Jarrett Bennett (11.51) and Aaliyah Heine (12.51) each finished second in the 100-meter dash but recorded new PRs. Ali Weimer (2:16.98) took first in the 800-meter run with a new personal best.
Chuck Wagner (141-00) won the discus throw with a new PR, and Max Keefer finished second with one (138-09). Oliva Peal (17-07.75) took first in the long jump with a new PR as well. Gabriella Keefer followed suit in the triple jump (36-04.00).
The section meet follows next for STMA as they head to Mounds View for the 16-team section meet June 9-12 before STMA High School hosts the state meet the following week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.