The 2022 state tournament was one to remember for the Lady Knights basketball team. The team made it all the way to the Class 4A championship game, but fell to Hopkins, earning a second-place finish. All three games took place at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.
The tournament began March 16 as the #3 Lady Knights matched up against Centennial. Ja’Kahla Craft scored STMA’s first six points of the tournament, helping to build a 22-11 lead in the first half. That lead disappeared over the course of the half, with Centennial tying the game at 24-24 after an 11-2 run.
31-28 was the halftime score, and Centennial kept it close for a while, but the Lady Knights eventually began to pull away. STMA led by 19 points later in the half before Centennial went on a run to cut the lead to 11.
The Lady Knights won by a final score of 69-58, breaking a state tournament record by hitting 14 three-point shots. Tessa Johnson led all scorers with 24 points in her first state tournament game. Craft finished with 19 and Emma Miller, STMA’s lone senior, scored 15. Piper Carlson pulled down 13 rebounds.
After the game, Johnson talked about why this game meant more.
“This year, I feel like I can help the team a lot more because I’m able to be on the court with them.”
Roseville
The second round March 17 night saw STMA take on unseeded Roseville, who shocked everyone with an opening round win over Shakopee.
The first half got off to a slow start for the Lady Knights as the underdog Roseville took an 8-2 lead early in the half. After eight minutes of play, STMA trailed 11-9. The offenses for both teams finally got going a little before the end of the half, and the halftime score was 30-23 in favor of the Lady Knights.
Miller helped the team get going late in the first half, and Johnson found her shot, finishing the half with 11 points.
In the second half, it appeared Craft had taken over the game, as she got to 12 points and the Lady Knights grabbed a 41-27 lead. Roseville stuck around, however, and STMA needed every big shot it could get.
Lauren Hoselton scored two of the evening’s biggest points to help the Lady Knights keep momentum, and the team held the lead down the stretch to advance to the tournament final for the first time since winning it all back in 2009. The final score was 73-57.
Johnson had another strong game with 25 points, finishing just shy of a double-double. Craft finished with 18 points. Miller scored 13, having another good all-around game.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that everyone stepped up when they had to.
“It was again tonight somebody different, and that’s what makes these girls really good,” he said.
Hopkins
The stage was set for the title game. STMA made its first trip since 2009. Hopkins made it back for the first time since 2019 after circumstances ruined the 2020 tournament and the team lost in the 2021 semifinals.
March 19 on a busy University of Minnesota campus saw the two teams clash for the third time on the season. “The Barn” was electric for both teams, but STMA fans reached a fever pitch after the Lady Knights stormed out to a 7-1 lead, capped by a three-point basket by Tessa Johnson.
Hopkins took control of the game after that, and the Lady Knights never got it back. At the half, the score was 34-18. The two teams tied in points in the second half, and STMA made things interesting later in the game, but ultimately fell by a final score of 72-56.
Johnson salvaged a rough game at the free throw line, hitting eight of ten and finishing with 18 points. Miller scored 15 points in her final game, even hitting a shot over Maya Nnaji, who towered over her. Craft finished the tournament strong with 12 points and 12 rebounds. The trio made the Class 4A All-Tournament Team.
Head coach Kent Hamre talked about his lone senior’s ability to create shots.
“She’s had to do it her whole life,” he said, adding that her height has never taken away from that ability.
The Lady Knights finished a remarkable season with a record of 24-8.
