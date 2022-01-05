The STMA girls’ basketball team kept its roll going with two wins over the holiday week. STMA defeated Edina 69-38 Dec. 28 and defeated Chanhassen 79-55 Dec. 29 as hosts of a holiday tournament.
The Lady Knights got off to a quick start on Tuesday night, scoring the game’s first 13 points against Edina. They stayed in control with another run later in the half and went to the break with a 35-15 lead.
In the second half, STMA went on an 11-3 run to extend the lead even further. The Lady Knights withstood a brief rally, then cruised to victory.
Tessa Johnson led the way with 16 points and five assists. Ja’Kahla Craft scored 15 points and Emma Miller scored 13.
CHANHASSEN
The Lady Knights defeated Chanhassen in the second round of their home holiday tournament on Wednesday night.
STMA and Chanhassen played a close game for the first several minutes until the Lady Knights got on a run to go up by 17 points. The score at the half was 41-24.
After Chanhassen rallied to within 12 points in the second half, the Lady Knights took back control of the game and won by a score of 79-55.
Tessa Johnson scored 33 points to lead all scorers. Ja’Kahla Craft scored 15 points, and Emma Miller scored 12 points and had nine assists. The Lady Knights won their fourth game in a row to improve to 9-2.
The Lady Knights played at Blaine on Tuesday night. They travel to Bemidji Saturday, Jan. 8, at 3:30 p.m.
