The STMA volleyball team got the top seed for the section tournament and played well in front of the home crowd, sweeping Buffalo on Oct. 28 for the second time on the season to advance to the next round.

Buffalo did not make it easy for the Lady Knights at first, scoring the first five points of the opening set. STMA settled down after that, rallying to take a small lead at 14-11. The lead grew to 21-11 and the Lady Knights won the set 25-13.

In the second set, STMA wasted no time grabbing the lead by scoring the first several points. At different points, the Lady Knights led 16-4 and 21-5 before winning by a score of 25-9 and taking a commanding 2-0 lead in sets.

The third set looked similar to the second set with the Lady Knights once again grabbing a big lead. STMA led 17-4 at one point, but Buffalo did rally and had a chance to stay alive, getting the score to 22-12, but the Lady Knights scored three more points to win the third set 25-13 and earn the sweep.

Head coach Tammy Cornillez said that the team came out firing.

“They’ve been working hard all week, and you can definitely feel the leveling up here going into section play with everything on the line,” she said.

The Lady Knights moved on to the next round of the section tournament where they hosted Moorhead on Tuesday night, Nov. 2, after press deadline.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments