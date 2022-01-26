Lady Knights’ streak ends at eight

Sorry, an error occurred.
(Photo by Jake Schroer)
Ja’Kahla Craft goes against an Eden Prairie defender.
The Lady Knights basketball team saw its winning streak end at eight games with a loss against Eden Prairie.
Before the loss to Eden Prairie, the Lady Knights blew out Sartell-St. Stephen 63-31 Jan. 18
It was another big game for Tessa Johnson, who scored 33 points in the victory. STMA got the lead and never let up, building a 29-12 lead at halftime.
The Lady Knights came back out with a strong second half as well, pulling away by outscoring Sartell-St. Stephen by fifteen points.
Emma Miller scored 15 points.
Eden Prairie
The Lady Knights welcomed Eden Prairie Jan. 20 and suffered a 63-51 loss. Eden Prairie’s defense stifled STMA, who could not get the usual shots to fall in the game.
Eden Prairie seemed a step ahead of STMA all night long. A run at the start of the game made it 10-2 in favor of the visitors.
Throughout the game, the Lady Knights rallied within single digits, only for Eden Prairie to score a crucial bucket or two to extend the lead. At the half, the lead was 31-21 for Eden Prairie.
The second half featured the same story, and the Lady Knights fell by a final score of 63-51 to suffer their third loss of the season.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that the team was constantly playing catch-up, and it was the difference in the game.
“We were getting beat offensively and defensively, and that’s all of us, I don’t care if I’m taking about the kids or myself, we have to get better,” he said.
Tessa Johnson scored 15 points for the Lady Knights. Miller scored 10 points.
The Lady Knights played at Buffalo Jan. 25. They travel to Hopkins Friday, 28.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
