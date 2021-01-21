After an undetermined finish at the 2020 state tournament due to the beginning of coronavirus panic, the Lady Knights basketball team finally got back on the court eager to get back to business. They defeated a highly ranked Wayzata team in a thrilling comeback Friday night, and came home to soundly defeat Edina on Saturday.
The Lady Knights struggled in the early portions of Friday night’s opener against Wayzata, falling down 12-0 before Kendal Cox finally got STMA on the scoreboard. From there, they made a brief comeback before falling down by 13.
Toward the end of the half, the Lady Knights finally took the lead when (Kendal) Cox completed a three-point play, but Wayzata scored the last five points of the half and went into halftime leading 35-31.
STMA came out firing in the second half and took the lead on a big run, leading by as many as nine points before Wayzata came storming back to tie the game. The game remained close for the last handful of minutes, coming down to the wire tied at 60-60.
With just three seconds left, (Kendal) Cox scored to make it 62-60, and the defense held firm on Wayzata’s last possession to seal the win.
(Kendal) Cox scored 23 points to lead the way. Kaylie Cox scored 10 points and Emma Miller scored 11.
EDINA
The Lady Knights opened the home schedule with a 58-33 win over Edina on Saturday afternoon.
Emma Miller led the way in the game with 15 points as STMA’s defense stifled Edina’s offense, holding them to just 13 points in the opening half. The Lady Knights also got major contributions from Kendal Cox (11 points) and Piper Carlson (10 points).
The second half saw the Lady Knights build the lead to the point where they could get their starters out of the game early. STMA led by as many as 28 points, and the final margin of victory was 25 points.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that the team is still trying to find an identity.
“They acted kind of like a veteran group and regrouped and got after it and just didn’t quit,” he said, referring to Friday night’s game.
The Lady Knights played host to New Prague on Tuesday night and they travel to Hopkins on Friday, Jan. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.