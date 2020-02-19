The Lady Knights notched their seventh win in the Lake Conference, but also lost their seventh game of the season. STMA fell to Wayzata, but defeated Edina to split another pair of games.
STMA and Wayzata battled in another Lake Conference showdown, but the Lady Trojans came out on top in a 74-72 victory. Wayzata took a 36-24 lead in the opening half before the Lady Knights began their comeback.
STMA went on a run to close out the first half, bringing the Wayzata lead down to two points at the half.
In the second half, the Lady Knights built a ten-point lead, but Wayzata responded with its own run to tie the game. STMA led by five in the later stages of the game, but Wayzata closed the game on a 9-2 run to take the win.
Mackenzie Kramer scored 33 points in the loss. Tessa Johnson scored 15 points and Emma Miller scored 11.
EDINA
The Lady Knights defeated Edina on Thursday night by a score of 57-46.
Despite a cold night of shooting, STMA led 26-17 at the half. In the second half, the Lady Knights took a 13-point lead, only for Edina to close the gap by scoring the next seven points.
The Lady Knights made their free throws down the stretch to keep Edina at bay and win the game 57-46 to pick up their seventh win in the Lake Conference.
Tessa Johnson led with 23 points.
STMA hosted Hopkins and top-ranked player Paige Bueckers on Tuesday night. The Lady Knights play Eden Prairie on Thursday night.
