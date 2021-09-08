By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
The Lady Knights volleyball season continued with a competitive loss to Maple Grove on Tuesday night, Aug. 31, and a victory over New Prague, both games took place on the road.
STMA faced Maple Grove on Aug. 30 and went to five sets in the match. The Lady Knights took the opening set 25-21 and the second set 25-23 to take a commanding 2-0 set lead in the match.
They could not hold the lead, however, and lost the third set 25-21. STMA also lost the fourth set by the same margin. With the match tied 2-2, Maple Grove won the last set by a score of 15-10 to take the match and hand STMA its first loss of the season.
NEW PRAGUE
The Lady Knights got back in the win column with a victory over New Prague in four sets on Thursday night, Sept. 2.
STMA got off to a solid start with a 25-19 victory in the opening set. From there, the Lady Knights lost in the second set 25-20, but they got back in control with a 25-22 win in the third set.
Finally, they prevented another full-length match with a 25-23 win in the fourth set to win the match 3-1. With the victory, the Lady Knights improved to 3-1 on the season.
The Lady Knights have no regular matches until Sept. 14, but they travel to Marshall on Friday, Sept. 10, for an invitational.
