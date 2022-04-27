Lady Knights split games, rout Edina

The Lady Knights softball team saw a very busy week reduced to just two games due to weather. In those games, the Lady Knights lost 7-6 to Chanhassen and routed Edina 10-0.
STMA traveled to Chanhassen April 19 and fell by a final score of 7-6. Emma Vike and Taylor Tschida both hit home runs in the game for the Lady Knights, but it wasn’t quite enough. Tschida drove in three runs and Vike drove in two.
Ella Luoto pitched for the Lady Knights and took the loss.
Edina
The Lady Knights came home for their only other game of the week April 21, and this one went much better. STMA defeated Edina 10-0 in only six innings. STMA led 7-0 by the fifth inning, needing just three more runs to end the game early. They got two on a double, and the game-ending run moved to third. That run got stranded, however, and the teams played on.
After another short inning for the pitching, the Lady Knights came out for the bottom of the sixth. The game-ending run got on third again, and this time, it scored on a groundout to make the final score 10-0 in six innings.
Head coach Kellie Shumway said that Edina threw two different pitchers, so the team had to adjust to each one.
“They’ve been very confident at the plate this year,” she said.
The Lady Knights played Hopkins Monday, April 25 and played Buffalo Wednesday, April 27. They play Minnetonka Friday, April 29.
