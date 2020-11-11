Lady Knights split games, get to 5-3

By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
STMA volleyball fell to Wayzata in a competitive match at home before traveling to Hopkins and picking up yet another sweep.
The Lady Knights fell in four sets to Wayzata on Nov. 4 at home. The first set was very close, but Wayzata took it by a score of 25-22 to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
After the close opening set, things fell apart for the Lady Knights in the second set as they lost 25-13, placing Wayzata one set from victory.
The third set was another dramatic one as the Lady Knights took it to the wire before winning it 25-23 to extend the game. The fourth set was just as dramatic, but the Lady Knights ended up falling 26-24 after Wayzata scored consecutive points to end it 3-1.
Head coach Tammy Cornillez said that the team continues to learn.
“We had a lot of players come in that haven’t seen the court on a varsity match and they did really well,” she said.
With the loss, the Lady Knights fell to 4-3 on the season.
HOPKINS
The Lady Knights shook off the loss and traveled to Hopkins, coming away with a 3-0 sweep.
STMA came out in a fury and easily won the first set 25-8. It only got better for them as they picked up the second set 25-5, cruising to a 2-0 set lead.
The third set was closer, but the Lady Knights closed it out 25-17.
STMA improved to 5-3 with the victory. They played Eden Prairie on Tuesday. They play at St. Louis Park on Thursday.
