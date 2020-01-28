The Lady Knights defeated Moorhead on Tuesday night and lost to Hopkins on Friday night.
STMA traveled to Moorhead and won by a score of 81-57. The game was a little close in the opening minutes, but the Lady Knights were eventually able to gain some separation. The Lady Knights took a 35-20 lead into halftime behind a big game from Mackenzie Kramer, which only got bigger.
Kramer kept on making shots, but she was not the only one. Tessa Johnson finished with 20 points in the game; Kramer scored 31. The win was the 11th of the year for the Lady Knights and set up a meeting with #1 Hopkins.
HOPKINS
The Lady Knights and the Lady Royals of Hopkins have had a passionate rivalry for years. This year, they renewed the rivalry as conference foes with Hopkins coming in ranked as the top team in Class 4A and the Lady Knights ranked fourth.
The showdown began with a lot of offense in the first half. The Lady Knights trailed 14-9 before going on a 27-8 run to take a 10-point lead. STMA led until close to halftime, when Hopkins tied the game at 52-52, which was the score at the break.
In the second half, the two teams continued to battle, but Hopkins outlasted the Lady Knights, winning by a score of 88-80 to keep an undefeated season intact. The Lady Knights led 62-60 early in the second half, but a 9-0 run put Hopkins up for good as STMA was never quite able to break through again.
The Lady Knights had a trio of high scorers in Tessa Johnson (23 points), Mackenzie Kramer (21 points) and Kendal Cox (20 points). Lost in defeat was a 60% effort from the three-point line.
Head coach Kent Hamre said there was one key difference in his team, even in defeat.
“Tonight, I went in (the locker room) and I saw a bunch of kids who wanted to play, that wanted to prove that we belong as one of the top teams in the state,” he said, noting that usually his teams in the past appeared scared of this game.
Vanessa Alexander echoed her coach’s sentiments.
“I think tonight we really came out and gave them the first punch, and I don’t think they were ready for it,” Alexander said.
STMA hosted Eden Prairie on Tuesday night. They host Wayzata on Thursday night.
