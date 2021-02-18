The Lady Knights basketball team split another pair of games, losing to Wayzata 63-53 on Feb. 9 and defeating Edina 72-45 on Feb. 11.
STMA fell behind against Wayzata and could never quite catch up, falling by a final score of 63-53 last Tuesday night.
Despite trailing for much of the half, the Lady Knights got a strong performance from Emma Miller, who at one point had scored 14 of the team’s 16 points at a time STMA trailed 20-16. The team trailed 39-29 at the break.
The Lady Knights attempted a comeback in the second half. A three-point basket from Kaylee Cox cut the lead to seven points early, but the closest STMA got was 49-44 with eight minutes left in the game.
Miller ended the game with 20 points scored in defeat. Kendal Cox scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that the game turned on offensive rebounds and turnovers.
“When that total goes over 30, we’re probably going to lose a game, anyone’s going to lose a game,” Hamre said.
EDINA
STMA went on the road last Thursday night and grabbed its next victory, a 72-45 blowout of Edina.
Both defenses played well in the opening half, but the STMA offense built a 20-8 lead with seven minutes to go before halftime. With 3:20 to go, the lead was 23-15 in favor of the road team. It was 29-18 at the break.
An early run in the second half spelled doom for Edina as the Lady Knights pulled out to a 37-20 lead with 14:30 left in the game.
Two minutes later, that lead had shrunk by just a single point as the Lady Knights led 40-24. Eventually, the team built that lead to 63-40 with under five minutes remaining.
With complete control of the game, the STMA defense held Edina to just five more points in the contest, winning by a final score of 72-45.
Kendal Cox led the way with 15 points and six rebounds. Piper Carlson scored 14 and grabbed six rebounds. Emma Miller and Lauren Hoselton each scored 12 points.
The win improved STMA’s record to 6-4 on the season, an even 4-4 record in the Lake Conference.
The Lady Knights had a tall task ahead of them Tuesday night as they traveled to Hopkins after press deadline. They host Eden Prairie on Friday night, Feb. 19.
