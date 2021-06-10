The Lady Knights dealt Buffalo a third defeat in 2021 before falling in a narrow loss to top-seeded Elk River to end up in the elimination bracket in the section tournament.
STMA used a three-run second inning to jump on Buffalo and win 5-1 in the first round on June 1.
Emma Miller drove in two runs on the afternoon, and the Lady Knights did the rest of their damage on Buffalo’s mistakes.
The defense got a huge out at the plate in the sixth to end the inning after Buffalo scored a run on the same hit. Buffalo put two runners on in the seventh, but Paige Holm pitched her way out of trouble.
STMA recorded seven hits in the game and four walks.
Head coach Kellie Shumway said that the message she gave the team was that it is a new season.
“We got some key hits at key times with runners in scoring position which is something we’ve been working on quite a bit,” she said, adding that the team would give Elk River its best shot.
ELK RIVER
The Lady Knights battled but lost 6-5 to Elk River as a seventh-inning rally fell short on June 3.
STMA struck first with two runs in the first inning, but Elk River rallied for six runs in the second inning and held that exact lead until a rally by the Lady Knights in the seventh.
In the seventh, Sophie Juntenen, Emma Vike and Khendal Johnson hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to rally within a single run. However, the fourth run never materialized, and they fell by one run.
The Lady Knights headed to Brainerd to play Moorhead in an elimination game on Tuesday, June 8, after press deadline.
