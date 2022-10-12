Lady Knights split final regular season games

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Holland Kneefe (11) tries to control the ball against Moorhead.

The Lady Knights soccer team ended their winless streak with a victory over Moorhead but fell to Edina in the final game of the regular season to end with a record of 5-7-4.

STMA’s scoring struggles continued Oct. 4 as the Lady Knights managed to score a single goal to defeat Moorhead.

