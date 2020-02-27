The Lady Knights finished third in their first season in the Lake Conference with a record of 8-4 behind Hopkins and Wayzata.
STMA had a second showdown with #1 ranked Hopkins and nationally-top-ranked guard Paige Bueckers on Tuesday night. The two teams had a very competitive first half, but Hopkins pulled ahead and led 45-37 at the half.
The Lady Knights started slowly in the second half, and Hopkins took advantage. STMA never got quite as close again, and Hopkins pulled away in the final minutes for a final score of 93-81 and a season sweep to remain undefeated.
Mackenzie Kramer scored 26 points and Tessa Johnson scored 20. On the other side, Bueckers scored 20, but sophomore Maya Nnaji led all scorers with 30 points.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that the 2019-20 Hopkins team was the best one yet in his years of coaching.
“We want one more shot at ‘em,” Hamre said.
A third shot could only come in the state tournament.
EDEN PRAIRIE
The Lady Knights finished the regular season on a high note with a victory over Eden Prairie.
A strong first half was the key to victory in the regular season finale, as the Lady Knights pulled away for a 41-21 halftime advantage.
STMA extended the lead in the second half to 56-31 and never looked back, winning by a final score of 73-54.
Tessa Johnson led with 18 points. Mackenzie Kramer and Lauren Hoselton both scored 13.
The Lady Knights earned the top seed in Section 8AAAA and will face either Rogers or Moorhead on Saturday at 2 p.m.
