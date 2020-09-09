Lady Knights shut out Eden Prairie, improve to 2-1

After a pandemic-driven cancellation of the spring sports season, high school sports returned for the fall with a few notable exceptions. The games played at the end of August were the first in over five months, marking a return to relative normalcy after the growing concern over COVID-19 interrupted the state basketball tournament.
The soccer season went on as approved by the MSHSL on Aug. 4, and the STMA Lady Knights have not let uncertainties distract them as they have won two out of three games in the first two weeks of a shortened regular season (11 games instead of 16).
The Lady Knights began the season at the end of August, defeating Hopkins 1-0 before falling 2-0 to Edina in their second game of the year, both taking place on the road.
STMA’s home opener went much better for the Lady Knights as they defeated Eden Prairie by a score of 2-0 on Thursday night; a night usually reserved for the first football games of the season.
Both of STMA’s goals came in the first half, and both in the final 20 minutes of the half. Sadie Strait and Emma Duerr, a pair of freshmen, each scored for the Lady Knights.
Head coach Megan Johnson said that the team had moments of greatness, but there were also moments where the team needed to do better. She praised the freshmen for stepping up and helping the team win.
“That’s exciting to see the younger players taking their roles and finding their place,” Johnson said.
The Lady Knights improved to 2-1 with the win over Eden Prairie. The next games took place on Tuesday night as they played longtime rival Buffalo as part of a doubleheader with both schools’ boys’ teams. The Lady Knights get their rematch against Edina on Thursday night.
