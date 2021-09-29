Lady Knights show improvement, win twice

After struggling for much of the season, the Lady Knights soccer team went 2-1 over three games, earning their first win streak of the year.
STMA started the week on a sour note, falling 3-1 to Hopkins on Monday night, Sept. 20.
Hopkins scored the first goal on Monday’s game with just five minutes left in the first half on a corner kick. STMA gave up another goal with just one minute left in the half to trail 2-0 at the break.
The Lady Knights showed signs of life in the second half with a goal by Hannah Kvant with the assist coming from Sadie Strait. Just a minute later, however, Hopkins scored again on a free kick, putting STMA back to a two-score deficit.
The final score was 3-1. The loss served as STMA’s third straight and sixth of the season.
WAYZATA
STMA hosted Wayzata on Sept. 22 to wrap up the season series and rallied for a big win.
It was a rare Wednesday night game at STMA High School where the home team found itself trailing early. The score was 2-0 after the first ten minutes of the game, but the Lady Knights answered back on a goal by Emily Zattoni. Olivia Peal got the assist.
Wayzata scored on a penalty kick late in the first half, and the Lady Knights trailed 3-1 going to the break.
In the second half, Peal took a pass from Emma Duerr and scored to bring the lead down to 3-2. Later in the half, Hannah Kvant found Duerr for the tying goal.
The tie held up for much of the rest of the game until Peal got a breakaway on the sideline and found Kvant, who found the back of the net to give the Lady Knights a 4-3 lead with just over a minute left. The comeback was complete.
Head coach Megan Johnson said that both games against Wayzata were among the best the team played all season and she was proud of the girls for finding a way to win the second game.
“They’re finally starting to put some of those things into place that we’ve been practicing,” she said.
MOORHEAD
The Lady Knights traveled to Moorhead for a Friday evening game, Sept. 24, fresh off their second win of the year. They routed their opponent 6-0 to improve to 3-6 on the season.
STMA scored once in the first half, and then exploded for five goals in the second half of the game to pull away.
Olivia Peal had a hat trick to lead the Lady Knights in the victory.
STMA played at Eden Prairie on Tuesday. The Lady Knights host Buffalo Thursday, Sept. 30, and travel to Edina on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.