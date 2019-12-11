The STMA girls’ basketball team won its third and fourth consecutive games with victories over Elk River and Rogers.
The Lady Knights built a big lead in the first half against Rogers and never looked back as they won by a final score of 71-36.
STMA got out to a 14-0 lead in the opening minutes of the game and by halftime, the team had built a 32-14 lead over Rogers. More of the same followed in the second half as the Lady Knights outscored Rogers 39-22 over the rest of the game.
Leading the charge was Mackenzie Kramer with 20 points and six rebounds. Tessa Johnson scored 15 and Vanessa Alexander added 12.
ELK RIVER
The Lady Knights finally played a game at home as they hosted Elk River in a battle of rivals, winning 63-48.
A strong start fueled STMA to a strong halftime lead yet again as the Lady Knights got out to a 13-5 lead early in the contest. They led 37-25 at the half.
The Lady Knights built their lead to as many as 20 points in the second half as they did not let Elk River get back into the game, winning by the final score of 63-48.
Mackenzie Kramer scored 20 points to lead the way again for STMA. Tessa Johnson scored 14 and Lily Tennyson added 11.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that his team is happy for each other and they all want to get better, which has contributed to the winning streak.
“They’re practicing hard; it’s a great thing right now,” he said.
“We’re excited for this new challenge,” Vanessa Alexander said about the season moving toward Lake Conference play.
The Lady Knights played at Waconia on Tuesday night.
