By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
Believe it or not, the soccer season nears its end. The Lady Knights soccer team played their seventh and eighth games of an 11-game regular season and went 1-1, defeating Wayzata 2-0 and falling to Hopkins 2-1.
STMA hosted Hopkins on Sept. 22 in yet another doubleheader evening. Hopkins scored first in the opening half, but the Lady Knights got a game-tying goal from Emma Duerr. However, Hopkins broke the tie in the second half and held on for a 2-1 win over the Lady Knights.
Head coach Megan Johnson said that the loss was a tough one with playoffs on the horizon.
“We created some opportunities, but still finishing in front of the net seems to be our area for growth,” Johnson said.
The loss dropped STMA’s record to 2-4-1 on the season, and in the Lake Conference.
WAYZATA
The Lady Knights shook off Tuesday’s loss with a win over Wayzata on Sept. 24 to improve their record to 3-4-1 and push further toward the playoffs.
After a scoreless first half, the Lady Knights got goals from Olivia Peal and Zaya Esterberg in the second half to take the game by a final score of 2-0. This was the first game of the season between the teams after a cancellation earlier in the year.
STMA played at Eden Prairie on Tuesday night. They play again on Thursday night, taking on Buffalo in the last match of the regular season between the two rivals.
