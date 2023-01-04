Lady Knights roll to 9-0, win first Lake game

The Lady Knights won three more games during the holiday break to improve to 9-0. They defeated Edina on Dec. 27, beat Chanhassen on Dec. 28, and traveled out to South Dakota where they beat Sioux Falls O’Gorman on Dec. 30.
The Lady Knights dominated the opening half on Tuesday night against Edina, cruising to a 52-15 halftime lead.
STMA’s defense held Edina scoreless for the first several minutes of the second half as the lead only grew. Edina scored just 14 points in the second half as well, as the Lady Knights cruised to a victory by the final score of 85-28.
Cail Jahnke led the lead in scoring with 15 points. Piper Carlson scored 14, Ja’Kahla Craft had 11 and Ava Haus scored 10.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that it was a night that showed the team cares about playing with each other.
“Everybody wants to score, but they’re also happy for other’s successes. That’s what I appreciate.”
Craft said that the team played well and has great chemistry.
“We all wish the best for each other’s successes, that’s what makes us able to win how we win, play how we play, and cheer how we cheer.”
Chanhassen
The next night, STMA played Chanhassen and won by a score of 91-61.
Chanhassen kept the score close in the first half, as the Lady Knights led 45-35 at the half. The Lady Knights pulled away in the second half, however, outscoring Chanhassen by 20 points to win both games of the holiday tournament.
Tessa Johnson led with 34 points. Ava Haus had 16, and Ja’Kahla Craft had 13.
South Dakota
STMA went on the road to South Dakota and defeated Sioux Falls O’Gorman by a score of 54-45.
Tessa Johnson scored 31 points. An early basket by Johnson gave her the STMA career scoring record with many games to go in the season. Ja’Kahla Craft scored 11 in the game.
Side note: the game featured quarters, not halves, as a measure of time.
With the win, the Lady Knights improved to 9-0 on the season. They played Elk River on Tuesday, play Waconia on Thursday, Jan. 5, and play Moorhead on Saturday, Jan. 7.
