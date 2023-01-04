Lady Knights roll to 9-0, win first Lake game

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Cail Jahnke goes up for a shot during the win over Edina.

The Lady Knights won three more games during the holiday break to improve to 9-0. They defeated Edina on Dec. 27, beat Chanhassen on Dec. 28, and traveled out to South Dakota where they beat Sioux Falls O’Gorman on Dec. 30.

The Lady Knights dominated the opening half on Tuesday night against Edina, cruising to a 52-15 halftime lead.

