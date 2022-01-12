The Lady Knights basketball team extended their winning streak to six games with a win over Blaine Jan. 4 and a win over Bemidji Jan. 8.
Tuesday night’s game saw the Lady Knights hand the Blaine Bengals their first loss of the season by a score of 88-57. STMA got it done behind another strong game from Tessa Johnson, who finished with 36 points.
The Lady Knights held a 19-13 lead halfway through the first half before going on a run over several minutes to make it a 42-23 game at the halfway point.
In the second half, the team kept things rolling and eventually pulled away for the 88-57 win, handing Blaine its first loss of the season.
Emma Miller scored 16 points for the Lady Knights.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that his team is playing well together.
“If we can keep building on this, I like the direction we’re headed,” he said.
Johnson said that the team came out and adjusted as the game went along.
“We were playing more aggressive, and I think our defense led to our offense,” she said.
BEMIDJI
STMA traveled to Bemidji over the weekend for a road game and came away with a lopsided win by a final score of 84-30.
In this game, the Lady Knights led from wire-to-wire. While the game was still somewhat close at 31-17, STMA put it out of reach by holding Bemidji scoreless for the final minutes of the half. They led 51-17 at the break.
It was the kind of game where the starters left the floor early with the game well in hand. Tessa Johnson led the way with 30 points. Ja’Kahla Craft scored 15 points, and both girls combined for eight rebounds.
The Lady Knights improved their record to 11-2 on the season. STMA plays Wayzata Friday, Jan. 14.
