Lady Knights return to state, earn second seed

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

The STMA girls basketball team celebrates its victory.

The Lady Knights basketball team took care of business on March 9, defeating Elk River by a score of 78-44 to go back to the state tournament for the second time in as many years.

STMA’s effort was led primarily by the duo of Tessa Johnson and Ja’Kahla Craft, who each scored 25 points in the victory.

