Lady Knights return to state, earn second seed

The Lady Knights basketball team took care of business on March 9, defeating Elk River by a score of 78-44 to go back to the state tournament for the second time in as many years.
STMA’s effort was led primarily by the duo of Tessa Johnson and Ja’Kahla Craft, who each scored 25 points in the victory.
An early run set the tone for the Lady Knights. After Elk River scored the game’s first points, the Lady Knights scored the next 10. It was 19-13 later in the half as Elk River kept things within reach, but the Lady Knights went on to outscore their opponent 28-16 to take a 47-29 lead into halftime.
In the second half, the Lady Knights quelled any talk of an Elk River comeback by going on a 23-3 run, all but sealing the deal for another trip to the state tournament, where the team hopes to take care of “unfinished business,” the motto all season.
Following the game, the girls took turns cutting down the net, a tradition for state-bound teams.
Piper Carlson scored 14 points and did some valuable work on the defensive side.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that he was proud of his team for locking down a good opponent.
“You don’t know what’s gonna happen in a championship game,” he said, noting that Elk River had looked good on film.
Elk River had won 17 of 18 games coming into Thursday’s contest.
Carlson said that the team tried to keep a “one game at a time” mentality all season.
“We knew that we wanted to get to state and we were gonna get there one way or the other,” she said.
The Lady Knights earned the #2 seed in the state tournament. They faced Eagan on Wednesday, March 15, after press deadline. Hopkins earned the top seed after edging Wayzata in overtime. Eden Prairie also made the tournament, giving the Lake Conference three out of the eight spots in Class 4A.
