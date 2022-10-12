Lady Knights rack up wins at STMA Invitational

The Lady Knights volleyball squad had a strong week overall, which started with a win over Monticello on Oct. 4.
STMA took the first set 25-14, but Monticello was not about to go away without a fight.
The Lady Knights volleyball squad had a strong week overall, which started with a win over Monticello on Oct. 4.
STMA took the first set 25-14, but Monticello was not about to go away without a fight.
Monticello took the next set by a score of 25-20 and settled in for a long battle. The Lady Knights bounced back and took the third set by a score of 25-21, looking to settle things down. However, Monticello battled back and took the fourth set 25-23 to even the match at two sets apiece.
In the fifth set, Monticello got out to a 7-1 lead, and all appeared lost for the Lady Knights. That was when the team had its biggest rally of the night, which eventually led to a 15-12 victory in the decisive set.
Head coach Tammy Cornillez said that she was proud of the girls for how they focused on the things they could control.
“I was a little worried when we had a 7-1 deficit if my girls were going to be able to dig themselves out of that one,” she said.
Tessa Johnson led the way for the Lady Knights with 18 kills in the match.
Minnetonka
The Lady Knights traveled to Minnetonka Oct. 6 and lost in four sets.
Minnetonka put the Lady Knights in a big hole by taking the first two sets (25-17, 25-15). STMA rallied with a 25-22 win in the third set to avoid being swept but lost the fourth set 25-21 to lose the match 3-1.
The loss pulled STMA’s conference record even at 2-2 with a few conference matches left in the regular season.
Tournament
The Lady Knights returned home Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8, to host the STMA Invitational, where they went 4-1 over the weekend.
STMA made quick work of Robbinsdale Armstrong, winning both sets 25-7 and 25-13. The Lady Knights then beat Delano in two sets, winning 25-20 and 25-16.
The next game was against Willmar, and the Lady Knights once again won in two sets, 26-24 and 25-21. STMA’s fourth and final win came against Rogers, 25-21 and 25-19.
The last match was against River Falls, and the Lady Knights lost in two sets, 25-22 and 29-27.
Overall, STMA’s record is now 15-6 on the season.
The Lady Knights played Eden Prairie on Tuesday night. They play Edina Thursday, Oct. 13.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.