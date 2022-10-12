Lady Knights rack up wins at STMA Invitational

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Tessa Johnson spikes it against Monticello

The Lady Knights volleyball squad had a strong week overall, which started with a win over Monticello on Oct. 4.

STMA took the first set 25-14, but Monticello was not about to go away without a fight.

