Lady Knights play three 1-0 games, win 1

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

Maggie Kramer (13) watches the ball during STMA’s game against Wayzata

The Lady Knights soccer team played three games which all ended in identical scores of 1-0.

They won the first of these games on Sept. 19, defeating Hopkins. They lost the second game to Wayzata Sept. 21, and the third game to Eden Prairie Sept. 24.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments