In a season full of unprecedented challenges, the Lady Knights basketball team kept one streak alive: consecutive years advancing to the section final game.
With STMA’s struggles against the Lake Conference and a rust-filled victory over Brainerd in the first round, many were unsure if the Lady Knights could find a way to topple rival Maple Grove on the road March 23 in the section semifinals. The team rose to the challenge, handing the higher seed a season-ending defeat.
From the beginning of the March 23 game, the Lady Knights showed a sense of determination as they got out to a 7-2 lead which grew to 22-12 and then 28-16. Maple Grove got the score within single digits only for Emma Miller to hit a three-point basket as time expired in the first half, giving STMA a 37-25 lead.
Maple Grove got the lead down to 46-40 early in the second half, but the Lady Knights did enough to stay ahead by a few possessions. The lead eventually grew back to 12 points at 68-56 late in the game, and the Lady Knights won by a final score of 70-56 to advance in the section tournament.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that the girls could thank the Lake Conference for preparing them for the section tournament.
“We had a tough battle every night in the Lake Conference, it’s made us better,” Hamre said.
“It was a really good win for us and I’m proud of us,” Kendal Cox said.
“We kept our heads on straight the whole game, so it was a good team win,” Miller said.
“There were no individuals in this game. I don’t think it mattered if you were scoring 20 points or if you were on the bench,” Lauren Hoselton added.
Miller led all scorers with a career-high 26 points. Kendal Cox scored 18 points in the contest and Kaylie Cox scored 11 points. Hoselton had 12 rebounds to help the defensive effort.
ELK RIVER
The Lady Knights fought valiantly but fell to Elk River in the section final by a score of 56-51 on Friday night, March 26.
STMA got out to another quick start with a pair of three-point baskets by Miller. The lead got to 10-4 before Elk River went on a run to take the lead.
From there, the game became a low-scoring slug-fest with Elk River managing to keep the Lady Knights just far away enough from the lead. The halftime score was 28-22.
The Lady Knights consistently kept the game within five to six points, and they lost by that same margin.
Miller led STMA with 21 points.
