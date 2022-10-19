Lady Knights make finals run

(PHOTO BY Jake Schroer)

The STMA girls celebrate the goal that put the game away against Bemidji.

The Lady Knights defeated Bemidji and Elk River to advance to the section final against Sartell.

In head coach Pat Prindle’s first season with the team, the Lady Knights find themselves in familiar territory, playing in the section final. They got there with two close victories.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments