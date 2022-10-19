Lady Knights make finals run

The Lady Knights defeated Bemidji and Elk River to advance to the section final against Sartell.
In head coach Pat Prindle’s first season with the team, the Lady Knights find themselves in familiar territory, playing in the section final. They got there with two close victories.
STMA began the run Oct. 12 playing Bemidji at home. After a scoreless first half, the Lady Knights scored early in the second half to take a 1-0 lead. Late in the contest, the Lady Knights got an important second goal to put the contest away.
Prindle said that Bemidji caught the team off guard.
“The girls had to step up in the second half and capitalize on opportunities,” he said.
Brynn Hedberg got the shutout victory in net.
Elk River
The Lady Knights traveled to Elk River for the section semifinal Saturday, Oct. 15.
Elk River got the first lead of the game in the first half, scoring to take a 1-0 lead. In the second half, the Lady Knights managed to tie the game at 1-1. STMA kept battling and got the game to overtime.
After two overtime periods, a winner had not been decided, so the teams went to a shootout, where STMA won by a margin of 3-2, getting the upset win over Elk River by a final score of 2-1.
The Lady Knights advanced to the section final at Sartell-St. Stephen Tuesday, Oct. 18, after press deadline.
