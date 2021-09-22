By Jake Schroer

The STMA girls’ soccer team had just one game, a Saturday matinee against Minnetonka on Sept 18.

The Lady Knights gave up a goal when they were caught out of position early in the game, and Minnetonka took a 1-0 lead with 32 minutes left in the opening half.

Minnetonka scored again a few minutes later on a free kick to make the score 2-0. STMA settled down defensively after the second goal and played a much better game, but the score stayed at 2-0 at halftime.

The second half saw the Lady Knights create more opportunities, but they could not capitalize on those chances, and they fell by the final score of 2-0.

Head coach Megan Johnson said that Minnetonka took advantage of some breakdowns.

“The rest of the game, we just kind of scrambled and we weren’t able to make anything happen,” she said.

The Lady Knights played at Hopkins on Monday night. They hosted Wayzata on Wednesday night and travel to Moorhead on Friday, Sept. 24.

