Lady Knights lose two of three, drop to .500

The Lady Knights routed Buffalo 11-2 April 27, but a pair of one-run losses to Hopkins and Minnetonka brought them back down to earth.
STMA got out to a fast start against Buffalo and never looked back. In the third, the team put up five runs to add to their lead and make it a 6-0 game.
From there, they just kept adding to the lead. The score was 8-1 after four innings. After five innings, it was 11-2. The Lady Knights narrowly missed scoring a 12th run to end the game in six innings, but they had it sewn up and cruised to the victory.
Emma Vike and Khendal Johnson each had three hits in the game. Johnson had three RBI. Taylor Tschida had two RBI.
Head coach Kellie Shumway said that the team’s confidence is high.
“We have some really aggressive batters, which is good, and they saw an opportunity,” she said.
Hopkins
The Lady Knights fell to Hopkins April 28 by a score of 5-4.
With the two teams tied, Hopkins scored the winning run in walk-off fashion, sending the Lady Knights to their second loss of the season.
The Lady Knights lost despite a home run by Vike and three RBI from Tschida. Ella Luoto came on to relieve Paige Holm and eventually gave up the winning run after three innings.
Minnetonka
The Lady Knights looked to bounce back against Minnetonka April 29, but they lost again by a slim margin.
Minnetonka got the win by a final score of 6-5.
The Lady Knights played Edina Monday, May 2, and a doubleheader against Moorhead Tuesday, May 3. They hosted Elk River Wednesday, May 4, and will play Friday, May 6, against Wayzata.
