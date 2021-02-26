The Lady Knights were swept in the season series by Hopkins on Feb. 16 in a lopsided defeat and fell in a tough game to Eden Prairie on Feb. 19 to close out the week.
Things started fairly well for the Lady Knights last week on Tuesday night in Hopkins as the team grabbed an early lead of 8-3. They soon fell behind, but they kept the game close for much of the opening half. However, a late run by Hopkins put the margin at 45-26 at the halfway point, leaving the Lady Knights with plenty of work to do.
A slow start in the second half doomed the girls as they soon found themselves trailing by 28 and then 32 points at 66-34 with 11 minutes left in the contest. The offense never came for the Lady Knights, who soon trailed by 37 points. The final margin of victory for Hopkins was 82-49.
Kendal Cox led STMA with 14 points and Piper Carlson added 11 in the defeat.
EDEN PRAIRIE
The Lady Knights returned home to face Eden Prairie in search of a victory, but they came up short again in a 60-47 loss on Friday night.
STMA got off to a quick lead but it quickly disappeared, and the team soon trailed 8-3, but they got the lead back briefly, only to run into the same problem as the Hopkins loss. The Lady Knights gave up a run to put Eden Prairie up by ten points at the half.
The team spent the entire second half playing catch-up with Eden Prairie and things got close several times. STMA trailed by as few as two points with 9:29 left in the game, but another late run by Eden Prairie put the game away.
Kendal Cox paced STMA with 13 points. Lauren Hoselton added 12 points in the loss.
The Lady Knights played at Buffalo on Tuesday night, Feb. 23, after press deadline. They host Becker on Thursday, Feb. 25, in non-conference action.
