Lady Knights lose to Wayzata, tie Hopkins

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Harlee Peltz throws it in during the Aug. 30th game against Wayzata.

The Lady Knights went 0-1-1 in the second week of the season, falling to Wayzata by a score of 2-0 and then playing to a scoreless tie against Hopkins Sept. 1.

STMA fell 2-0 against Wayzata Aug. 30 as the opposition simply shut them down defensively. The loss was STMA’s first of the new season.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments