By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The Lady Knights ended a strange season without winning in the section playoffs, falling in a shootout to Elk River at home in the first round last week.

Large wind gusts affected the entire game and led to each team having the advantage with the wind at their backs for a half.

Despite the wind advantage and a lot of shots on goal, the Lady Knights could not take advantage of the situation, and neither could Elk River in its half on that side of the field. The score was 0-0 at halftime, and it remained that way after 80 regulation minutes.

The two teams then played a pair of overtimes with the same advantages as the rest of the game, but they could not decide a winner after the additional 20 minutes. From there, they went to the shootout.

After several rounds of the shootout, Elk River finally came through with the winning goal to mark a 5-4 win in the shootout and a 1-0 final score in the game.

Head coach Megan Johnson said that the entire game was frustrating and she felt the weather played a huge part in how everything went.

“It was not the same game because of the wind. Shots that could have went in didn’t go in or hung in the air,” she said.

The Lady Knights ended the season with a record of 4-5-3.

