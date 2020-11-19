Lady Knights lose close match vs Eden Prairie

By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
It was a tough week for Lady Knights volleyball as the team lost in five sets to Eden Prairie and lost in four sets against St. Louis Park.
STMA’s match against Eden Prairie moved from Tuesday, Nov. 10, to Wednesday night due to a snowstorm, which meant the match coincided with the STMA-Eden Prairie football game.
The opening set was competitive, but Eden Prairie came away with a 25-17 win to take a 1-0 lead in the match. The Lady Knights responded by winning a close set, getting two straight points to claim a 26-24 win.
Eden Prairie won another close set 25-20 to take the edge in the match, but the Lady Knights were not finished. In the most lopsided set of the evening, STMA won 25-10 in order to tie the match and force a decisive fifth set.
Unfortunately for the Lady Knights, they could not close the match with the momentum, falling 15-8 in the final set to lose the match 3-2.
Mya Krystosek led the match with 18 kills.
ST. LOUIS PARK
The Lady Knights traveled to St. Louis Park, but fell again in four sets. The loss sent them to a record of 5-5 on the season.
STMA played at Edina on Tuesday night. They host Minnetonka on Thursday night and host Edina on Friday night in a rescheduled game from earlier in the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.