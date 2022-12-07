Lady Knights look for return to title game

The Lady Knights basketball team came up one win short of a state title last season, falling to Hopkins in the championship game. Head coach Kent Hamre knows that his team was not satisfied with runner-up status.
“The girls put a lot of hours in the off-season to get ready for this season,” Hamre said.
The team returns many of its impact players from a near-championship run. South Carolina commit Tessa Johnson, Idaho State commit Piper Carlson, Kylie Diaz, Lauren Hoselton (lost to ACL injury), Ava Haus, and Ja’Kahla Craft.
There will also be a large presence from last season’s JV players looking to step up at the next level. Those players include Mackenzie Berg, Maggie Lindeman, Gabby Voigt, and Cail Jahnke.
“We have lots of depth and we are going to put a lot of pressure on teams to play our tempo of basketball,” Hamre said.
The move to the Lake Conference a few seasons ago really strengthened the team overall, Hamre said.
“The competition night in and night out is amazing. So many talented players, great coaches and teams make each night a great game,” he said. Five Lake Conference schools made the preseason top ten ranking in Class 4A. The Lady Knights sat third behind Hopkins and Minnetonka.
Hamre urges fans to pack the gym this winter, because the competition is excellent.
“Every night, you are going to see a great game with several talented players on both teams.”
The Lady Knights opened the season against Rogers on Nov. 29. They played Bismarck Century on Saturday.
Rogers
STMA and Rogers faced off in a nonconference clash to open STMA’s season.
The offense started slow, but found its groove eventually, going on a 13-0 run to close out the first half with a 35-16 lead. The lead grew bigger in the second half as the run continued.
Eventually, STMA cruised to a 71-34 victory. Tessa Johnson had 28 points to lead the way.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that the team was looking forward to getting back on the court against another team.
“Slow start, but I half-expected that,” he said, citing the nerves of a new season and the buildup of having not played in 255 days.
“Everyone was kind of a little nervous, but we got the nerves out and got it going,” Johnson said.
Bismarck Century
The Lady Knights played Bismarck Century from North Dakota in the Tip-Off Classic at Hopkins on Dec. 3.
The two teams matched up well and played a close game, with the Lady Knights grabbing a two-point lead at the half.
Bismarck Century matched STMA in points in the second half, but the Lady Knights ended things with a 72-70 victory.
Ava Haus led the team with 22 points. Johnson had 20 and Ja’Kahla Craft scored 19.
The Lady Knights play Bemidji on Friday, Dec. 9, at 5:45 p.m.
