Lady Knights look for return to title game

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Tessa Johnson takes her shot over a Rogers defender.

The Lady Knights basketball team came up one win short of a state title last season, falling to Hopkins in the championship game. Head coach Kent Hamre knows that his team was not satisfied with runner-up status.

“The girls put a lot of hours in the off-season to get ready for this season,” Hamre said.

