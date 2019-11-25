The Lady Knights left the Mississippi 8 conference on a high note, closing out a historic winning streak in the final days of the 2018-19 regular season.
This year, they enter a new conference filled with new challenges. The Lake Conference awaits the Lady Knights; something for which head coach Kent Hamre is extremely excited.
“We have had all of these teams on our non-conference schedule for many years,” Hamre said, adding that there will be no nights off with such a loaded schedule; a schedule featuring Wayzata, Eden Prairie and Edina as conference foes.
STMA has a talented core of players returning to the lineup, starting with seniors Mackenzie Kramer, Vanessa Alexander and Lily Tennyson. Kendal Cox returns for her junior year, Emma Miller for her sophomore year, and Tessa Johnson for her freshman year.
“All six of these girls got a lot of varsity experience last year,” Hamre said. He added to watch out for Karis Zezza and Meriel Orham off the bench.
Hamre said he looks forward to every Lake Conference game in the new season.
“Hopkins for sure because they are the defending state champs and have UCONN recruit Paige Bueckers, and it’s always fun going against the best.”
The Lady Knights still have old rivals waiting on the schedule with Maple Grove, Elk River and Rogers as nonconference opponents. Hamre said that he will miss the Mississippi 8, but is excited for the new challenge.
Hamre has words for the fans; get ready for excellent basketball every night. The Lady Knights open the season against Park Center and Farmington, two of the top-ranked teams in the state coming into the season.
“Get ready for Lake Conference basketball,” he said.
BREAKDOWN CLASSIC
The season began for the Lady Knights with two games at the Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins against Park Center and Farmington.
STMA faced off against Park Center on Friday night in an instant classic. It was a game of runs; STMA took a 9-1 lead early, only to watch as it became 10-9 in favor of Park Center. The score was close throughout the half, and the score was tied 32-32 at halftime.
In the second half, Park Center appeared poised to run away with the game until Mackenzie Kramer and Kendal Cox hit three pointers to tie it 61-61. The Lady Knights took the lead 67-65 and tried to run some clock until they turned it over, leading to a three pointer on the other end.
One final basket from STMA tied the game at 69-69 and it appeared overtime was imminent until Park Center hit one last three-point basket at the buzzer to win the game 72-69.
Kramer led the Lady Knights with 23 points.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that with competition like Park Center, the team will be battle tested on a game-by-game basis.
“We wanted games like this; this is going to get us ready for March, something we haven’t had in years.”
Kramer said that the girls fought hard all game.
“We had some young people get into a varsity game for a first time; they stepped up,” she said.
In the second game against Farmington the next day, the Lady Knights kept it close, but there would be no dramatic finish as the Lady Tigers would pull away late.
A 44-34 halftime lead grew to start the second half for Farmington, and though the Lady Knights rallied, it was never quite enough, and Farmington defeated STMA 92-79.
Tessa Johnson scored 30 to lead STMA’s offense.
The Lady Knights play St. Paul Como Park at Hamline University on Friday, taking part in the Pat Paterson Basketball Tournament.
