Since falling on opening day to Wayzata, the Lady Knights softball team has won seven straight games. Over the previous week, the team won five games, defeating Eden Prairie, Elk River, Edina, West Fargo and Moorhead.

STMA started the week with a 5-1 win over Eden Prairie on April 24. Khendal Johnson had a home run in the contest. Grace Fouquette, Kylie Gaston and Erin Hartnett each drove in runs for the Lady Knights.

