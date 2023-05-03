Since falling on opening day to Wayzata, the Lady Knights softball team has won seven straight games. Over the previous week, the team won five games, defeating Eden Prairie, Elk River, Edina, West Fargo and Moorhead.
STMA started the week with a 5-1 win over Eden Prairie on April 24. Khendal Johnson had a home run in the contest. Grace Fouquette, Kylie Gaston and Erin Hartnett each drove in runs for the Lady Knights.
Kendra Behrens pitched six innings, walked three and struck out six. Ella Luoto worked the seventh.
Elk River
A big sixth inning led to a 9-1 victory for the Lady Knights over Elk River on April 26 under the lights.
Leading 3-1 in the sixth inning, the Lady Knights scored five more times to build a lead of 8-1. Camryn Dubel did not have a hit, but still drove in three runs. Gaston had two RBI, Jadyn Pelowski, Behrens and Johnson each drove in a run.
Behrens pitched five innings and struck out three batters in the victory. Luoto pitched two innings in relief.
Head coach Rebekah Smith said that the late rally certainly helped things.
“We got a little slow start this game, but then we kind of caught up and ran away with it at the end,” she said.
Edina
STMA’s pitching struggled in Friday, April 28’s game against Edina, but the offense was up to the task in a 9-8 victory.
Behrens hit a home run and drove in three runs. Kylie Gaston also drove in three runs. Anika Rogers drove in one run.
Chloe Jensrud stole three bases in the game. Behrens pitched just 2 2/3 innings, giving up three runs. Ella Luoto pitched 4 1/3 innings and got the win.
West Fargo
On Saturday, April 29, the Lady Knights traveled to West Fargo and won by a score of 12-2. Later in the afternoon, STMA defeated Moorhead by a score of 11-6, capping off a very successful week.
The Lady Knights returned to action on Monday against Wayzata. They played Wednesday against Minnetonka. They play at Buffalo on Friday, May 5.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.