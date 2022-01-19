STMA and Wayzata faced off at STMA High School Jan. 14 and put on a show as the Lady Knights were able to come from behind to win by a final score of 55-52.
The game featured long stretches where the defenses ruled, which led to a low-scoring game overall. The two teams were tied at 17-17 with 5:47 left in the first half. Then, STMA trailed by six points with just two minutes left in the half. At halftime, the score was 29-27 in favor of the road team.
Early in the second half, the Lady Knights fell behind 35-29 as the offense struggled. The teams went back and forth for much of the half as neither offense could establish control in the game. The Lady Knights finally grabbed a 53-48 lead late in the contest and looked like they could close out the game.
Wayzata had other plans as a turnover led to a huge basket and trimmed the lead to three points with only 13 seconds left. After a pair of missed free throws on the other end, Wayzata got one more chance with the ball.
Despite having plenty of time to set up a final shot, STMA’s defense made sure that final shot never came and the Lady Knights hung on to win 55-52 to improve to 12-2, picking up their first conference win of the season.
Tessa Johnson led with 25 points and seemed to hit big shot after big shot. Ja’Kahla Craft had 12 points, including a buzzer-beater before halftime and two big free throws late. Emma Miller scored 10 points and also had a couple of big baskets late in the contest.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that the team got tested after a series of blowouts.
“It was just one of those games where it was an ugly win,” he said, adding that it was good that the girls bounced back the way they did.
Johnson said that she knew how much the team needed to win and that she needed to take advantage of an opportunity late in the game.
“It was a wide-open layup, Miller made a great pass to me,” she said, adding that she knew she could not miss such a chance.
The Lady Knights hosted Sartell-St. Stephen on Tuesday night. They host Eden Prairie Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m.
