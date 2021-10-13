Lady Knights go winless in final week

The Lady Knights soccer team completed the regular season with two losses and a tie.
STMA traveled to Waconia on Oct. 4 for a non-conference game and fell by a score of 3-1. Waconia scored late in the first half to take a 1-0 lead to halftime. The team scored again in the second half to make it a 2-0 game.
Another Waconia goal made it a 3-0 lead before Hannah Kvant scored STMA’s only goal of the evening. The Lady Knights were unable to mount a further comeback and lost 3-1 to fall to 4-10 on the season.
MINNETONKA
The Lady Knights returned home for their final home game of the 2021 regular season on Oct. 7. STMA lost to Minnetonka by a final score of 4-0.
The scoring started early for Minnetonka as a goal came just a few minutes into the game on a corner kick. Late in the half, Minnetonka scored again to make it a 2-0 lead.
Minnetonka added two more goals in the second half to take a 4-0 lead and the defense did the rest, shutting down STMA and cruising to a win.
Head coach Megan Johnson said that she thought the team did some nice things in the first half.
“We had opportunities, we were taking shots,” she said. “Second half, we just did not come out and play our game.”
ELK RIVER
The Lady Knights traveled to Elk River for a matinee in the final game of the regular season on Oct. 9.
Both teams had their chances, but neither one could finish on a goal throughout the first half. This pattern continued through the second half, and into overtime. There still was no winner at the end of two overtime periods, so the game ended in a scoreless tie.
Section seedings were not announced at the time of printing.
