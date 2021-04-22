The STMA softball season kicked off on April 8 after a pair of weather cancellations. The Lady Knights fell in the first game of the year by a score of 5-3 against Rogers.
Emma Miller drove in a pair of runs on opening day. Sophie Juntenen had two hits including a triple, and Khendal Johnson drew a walk.
Errors hurt the Lady Knights as only two runs charged to starter Paige Holm were earned. Holm struck out eight batters and took the loss.
ANOKA
The Lady Knights next played on Wednesday, April 14, and got their first win of the year against Anoka.
STMA recorded 12 hits in the game with several players getting two hits or more. Emma Vike had three hits, a walk, and an RBI. Emma Miller plated two more runs and Sophie Juntenen also had two RBI. Izzy Berning had two hits and drove in a run.
Ella Luoto had nine strikeouts in the victory.
EDINA
A closely contested game unraveled in the sixth for Edina as the Lady Knights won their long-awaited home opener by a score of 5-1 on Friday, April 16.
The Lady Knights scored first, Edina answered, and the game was tied at 1-1 until the sixth inning. In the top of the inning, Edina had runners in scoring position and could not advance them.
In the bottom of the sixth, a play at the plate resulted in the go-ahead run for STMA. Another run followed to make the score 3-1.
The score went to 4-1 on a passed ball, and then an errant throw to third base allowed yet another run to score.
A 1-2-3 inning followed to close out the victory for the Lady Knights. Head coach Kellie Shumway said that a near home run in the sixth which turned into a lead off double excited the team.
“The girls rallied really well and they put together a really good game,” she said.
The Lady Knights played Wayzata on Wednesday, April 21, after press deadline. They play Eden Prairie on Friday, April 23, before facing West Fargo on Saturday, April 24, to close out a very busy week.
