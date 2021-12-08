STMA won two games during the week before losing its first game of the season Saturday, Dec. 4, against Stillwater in the Breakdown Tip-off Classic in Hopkins.
The Lady Knights met a former conference foe in Rogers Nov. 30 and won by a score of 80-65.
The two teams stayed close throughout the first half, with STMA taking a 39-30 lead into the break. The Lady Knights started to pull away in the second half as some key baskets fell. At one point, STMA led 53-35.
After gaining the larger lead, the STMA defense held firm, and the final score was 80-65. Tessa Johnson led with 31 points. Abby Hoselton was next in line with 15. Ja’Kahla Craft had 13 and Emma Miller had 11.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that it was awesome being back in the gym and seeing all of the kids and parents in the audience.
“We have so much support here at STMA for all activities, it’s awesome, I love it,” he said.
Johnson said that she trusted her teammates and she trusted God in the ongoing process of returning from last season’s injury.
“As I’m coming back, that’s what I see the most, it’s going to take lots of time,” she said, referring to her progress.
ELK RIVER
The Lady Knights routed Elk River Dec. 2 by a score of 62-32. STMA held Elk River scoreless through the first eight minutes of the game, building a 21-0 lead in that time.
While Elk River eventually scored some points, STMA’s lead only grew until it reached 37-9 at the half.
In the second half, the Lady Knights protected their big lead and cruised to victory. Johnson had 17 points to lead all scorers. Miller scored 11 points in the win.
STILLWATER
STMA came into the Breakdown Tip-off Classic with a 4-0 record, but the team lost its first game to Stillwater on Saturday.
This time, the Lady Knights fell victim to an early-game deficit as Stillwater got out to a 10-0 lead. STMA got it close before Stillwater went on a big run. The Lady Knights managed another comeback to get the deficit within eight points at the half.
The second half consisted of the Lady Knights trying to rally, but Stillwater doing just enough to stay ahead. The final score was 70-66, dropping STMA’s record to 4-1.
Johnson had another big game with 29 points and eight rebounds. Miller scored 12 points and Lauren Hoselton had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Lady Knights hosted St. Louis Park Dec. 7, after press deadline. They travel to Waconia Friday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m.
